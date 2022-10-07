M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) PT Raised to $240.00

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) had its price target increased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $222.00 to $240.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 30.36% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $280.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup cut shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $192.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.86.

Shares of M&T Bank stock opened at $184.11 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $183.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. M&T Bank has a 52-week low of $141.49 and a 52-week high of $193.42. The company has a market cap of $33.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.84.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 10.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that M&T Bank will post 15.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 19th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Gary N. Geisel sold 533 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.34, for a total transaction of $100,918.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,358,891.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Gary N. Geisel sold 533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.34, for a total value of $100,918.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,358,891.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael J. Todaro sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.83, for a total transaction of $198,271.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,439.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,656 shares of company stock valued at $5,604,091 in the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,607,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,475,959,000 after acquiring an additional 316,266 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in M&T Bank by 8.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,292,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,914,040,000 after buying an additional 915,914 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in M&T Bank by 20.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,629,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,375,533,000 after buying an additional 1,460,870 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in M&T Bank by 9.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,612,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,459,815,000 after buying an additional 777,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in M&T Bank by 0.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,101,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,291,378,000 after buying an additional 70,753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

