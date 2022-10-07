Truist Financial Trims Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Target Price to $65.00

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at Truist Financial from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 35.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. B. Riley reduced their price target on Malibu Boats from $103.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Malibu Boats in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $106.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.43.

Get Malibu Boats alerts:

Malibu Boats Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ MBUU opened at $48.01 on Wednesday. Malibu Boats has a 52 week low of $46.55 and a 52 week high of $78.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.64. The firm has a market cap of $978.59 million, a PE ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats ( NASDAQ:MBUU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.14. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 36.24% and a net margin of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $353.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Malibu Boats will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MBUU. Barclays PLC grew its position in Malibu Boats by 85.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 14,475 shares in the last quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC now owns 446,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,657,000 after buying an additional 47,202 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 1.0% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 103,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,162,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the first quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 44.2% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. 94.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Malibu Boats

(Get Rating)

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.