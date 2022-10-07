Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) Price Target Cut to $4.00

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 129.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Nautilus from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nautilus has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.67.

NLS stock opened at $1.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 2.52. Nautilus has a 52 week low of $1.56 and a 52 week high of $11.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.04 and its 200 day moving average is $2.48. The firm has a market cap of $54.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.60.

Nautilus ( NYSE:NLS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.34). Nautilus had a negative net margin of 20.99% and a negative return on equity of 39.46%. The business had revenue of $54.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.17 million. Research analysts predict that Nautilus will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLS. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Nautilus in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nautilus in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nautilus in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Avaii Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nautilus in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Nautilus by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,775 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 6,598 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.07% of the company’s stock.

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail.

