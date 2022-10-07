LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Price Target Cut to $125.00

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 29.36% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LCII. StockNews.com cut LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. DA Davidson downgraded LCI Industries to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price target on LCI Industries from $153.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.00.

LCII opened at $96.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 2.66. LCI Industries has a 52-week low of $96.13 and a 52-week high of $163.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $119.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.74.

LCI Industries ( NYSE:LCII Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $6.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 41.58% and a net margin of 8.93%. On average, equities research analysts predict that LCI Industries will post 18.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LCII. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in LCI Industries in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in LCI Industries in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in LCI Industries in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in LCI Industries in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in LCI Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; and other accessories.

