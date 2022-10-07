Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Given New $24.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at Truist Financial from $26.00 to $24.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.20% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on MAT. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Mattel from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Mattel from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Mattel in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.88.

Mattel Stock Performance

Mattel stock opened at $19.48 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.08 and a 200-day moving average of $22.89. Mattel has a 1 year low of $18.26 and a 1 year high of $26.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.24.

Institutional Trading of Mattel

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13. Mattel had a return on equity of 37.28% and a net margin of 19.31%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mattel will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 24,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

