OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) PT Lowered to $42.00

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 36.72% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ONEW. DA Davidson assumed coverage on OneWater Marine in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, OneWater Marine currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.67.

OneWater Marine Trading Up 0.6 %

ONEW opened at $30.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.92. The company has a market capitalization of $469.46 million, a P/E ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 2.59. OneWater Marine has a 52 week low of $29.81 and a 52 week high of $62.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OneWater Marine

OneWater Marine ( NASDAQ:ONEW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.37. OneWater Marine had a return on equity of 38.60% and a net margin of 7.90%. The business had revenue of $568.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.70 million. Analysts forecast that OneWater Marine will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in OneWater Marine by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,657,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,113,000 after purchasing an additional 184,869 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in OneWater Marine by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 686,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,633,000 after purchasing an additional 19,590 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in OneWater Marine by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 546,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,820,000 after purchasing an additional 49,084 shares during the period. General Equity Holdings LP raised its holdings in OneWater Marine by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. General Equity Holdings LP now owns 449,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,471,000 after purchasing an additional 20,400 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in OneWater Marine by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 356,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,780,000 after purchasing an additional 56,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

About OneWater Marine

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It also provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

