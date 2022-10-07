Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Price Target Cut to $75.00

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Truist Financial from $88.00 to $75.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Hasbro from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Hasbro to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Hasbro from $91.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Hasbro from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Hasbro from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.55.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Hasbro Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Hasbro stock opened at $68.55 on Wednesday. Hasbro has a 1 year low of $66.67 and a 1 year high of $105.73. The firm has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Institutional Trading of Hasbro

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.27. Hasbro had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 8.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hasbro will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,087,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,111,000 after acquiring an additional 653,202 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Hasbro by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,337,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,210,000 after buying an additional 23,978 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Hasbro by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,145,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,711,000 after buying an additional 713,710 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia lifted its position in Hasbro by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,413,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,611,000 after buying an additional 1,147,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Hasbro by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,409,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,384,000 after buying an additional 166,917 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

About Hasbro

(Get Rating)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.