Truist Financial Lowers Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Price Target to $18.00

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at Truist Financial from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential downside of 2.28% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on SIX. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $54.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. B. Riley cut shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $56.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Six Flags Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.91.

SIX stock opened at $18.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 2.15. Six Flags Entertainment has a one year low of $16.83 and a one year high of $47.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.95.

Six Flags Entertainment ( NYSE:SIX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $435.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.50 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 8.83%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, major shareholder Rehan Jaffer bought 250,000 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.41 per share, for a total transaction of $6,102,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,100,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Rehan Jaffer acquired 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.41 per share, for a total transaction of $6,102,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,100,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Gary Mick acquired 4,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.85 per share, for a total transaction of $95,398.75. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,175 shares in the company, valued at $780,898.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,229,175 shares of company stock worth $28,809,899. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 248.9% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 80,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 57,078 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth about $577,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 1,305.5% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 129,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,819,000 after purchasing an additional 120,677 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 689.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 51,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 44,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

