Holley (NYSE:HLLY) Given New $8.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Truist Financial from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 103.05% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Holley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Holley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Imperial Capital started coverage on Holley in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Holley in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Holley from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.89.

HLLY stock opened at $3.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $469.33 million, a PE ratio of 65.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.74. Holley has a 1 year low of $3.88 and a 1 year high of $14.68.

In other news, CEO Thomas W. Tomlinson purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.45 per share, for a total transaction of $48,375.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,321.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Dominic Bardos sold 24,578 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $159,757.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 112,771 shares in the company, valued at $733,011.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Thomas W. Tomlinson acquired 7,500 shares of Holley stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.45 per share, for a total transaction of $48,375.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 260,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,321.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Holley by 0.4% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 313,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Holley by 2.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 184,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 4,596 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Holley by 5.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Holley by 53.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 5,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Holley by 35.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 5,486 shares in the last quarter.

Holley Inc designs, manufactures, and markets automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

