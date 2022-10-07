Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) PT Raised to $80.00

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) had its target price raised by analysts at Citigroup from $74.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.04% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Haemonetics from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Haemonetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Raymond James raised their target price on Haemonetics from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Haemonetics from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on Haemonetics from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.00.

Haemonetics Stock Performance

HAE opened at $76.89 on Wednesday. Haemonetics has a 52-week low of $43.50 and a 52-week high of $79.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 58.70 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 3.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.47.

Insider Transactions at Haemonetics

Haemonetics ( NYSE:HAE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $261.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.00 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 6.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Haemonetics will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michelle L. Basil sold 33,798 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.89, for a total value of $2,632,526.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,756,916.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 8,016 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.71, for a total value of $590,859.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,387.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michelle L. Basil sold 33,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.89, for a total value of $2,632,526.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,756,916.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,474 shares of company stock valued at $4,136,616. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Haemonetics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,165,363 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $389,776,000 after buying an additional 1,091,484 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Haemonetics by 166.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,452,006 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $344,676,000 after purchasing an additional 3,402,873 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Haemonetics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,909,896 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $310,404,000 after purchasing an additional 28,960 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Haemonetics by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,691,193 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $89,701,000 after purchasing an additional 29,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Haemonetics by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 988,149 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $64,408,000 after purchasing an additional 21,650 shares during the last quarter. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Haemonetics

(Get Rating)

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

Further Reading

