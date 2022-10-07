Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) Price Target Lowered to $48.00 at Truist Financial

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Truist Financial from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 1st. Tigress Financial began coverage on Acushnet in a research note on Friday, September 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Acushnet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.83.

Acushnet Price Performance

Shares of GOLF opened at $45.10 on Wednesday. Acushnet has a 12-month low of $37.46 and a 12-month high of $57.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.73 and its 200 day moving average is $44.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 0.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acushnet

Acushnet ( NYSE:GOLF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.19. Acushnet had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $658.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.89 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Acushnet’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Acushnet will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOLF. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Acushnet by 840.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Acushnet by 153.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Acushnet during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acushnet during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Acushnet in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. 49.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acushnet Company Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

