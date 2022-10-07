MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MTZ. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of MasTec to $110.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of MasTec from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of MasTec from $83.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.20.

Shares of NYSE MTZ opened at $67.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. MasTec has a 52 week low of $62.64 and a 52 week high of $104.21.

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that MasTec will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTZ. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MasTec during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MasTec during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of MasTec during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MasTec during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of MasTec by 40.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

