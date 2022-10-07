St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) Sets New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 1,420 to GBX 1,370. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. St. James’s Place traded as low as GBX 986.08 ($11.91) and last traded at GBX 995 ($12.02), with a volume of 44478 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 995.60 ($12.03).

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,757 ($21.23) to GBX 1,616 ($19.53) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,550 ($18.73) to GBX 1,500 ($18.12) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,370 ($16.55) to GBX 1,380 ($16.67) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,574.33 ($19.02).

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Paul Manduca acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,099 ($13.28) per share, for a total transaction of £76,930 ($92,955.53).

St. James’s Place Stock Performance

St. James’s Place Cuts Dividend

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,136.17 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,213.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.87. The company has a market cap of £5.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,464.12.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a GBX 15.59 ($0.19) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. St. James’s Place’s payout ratio is 76.41%.

About St. James’s Place

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

