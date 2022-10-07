Morgan Stanley Cuts State Street (NYSE:STT) Price Target to $81.00

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $86.00 to $81.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on STT. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on State Street from $95.00 to $71.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of State Street from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of State Street to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on State Street from $101.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on State Street from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, State Street has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $84.12.

State Street Stock Down 2.2 %

State Street stock opened at $63.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. State Street has a 1-year low of $58.79 and a 1-year high of $104.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.61. The company has a market capitalization of $23.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.56.

State Street Increases Dividend

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.18. State Street had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 22.61%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that State Street will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This is a positive change from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is 34.90%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On State Street

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in State Street by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,410,077 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,997,806,000 after acquiring an additional 146,048 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in State Street by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,730,795 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,415,908,000 after buying an additional 83,222 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in State Street by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,658,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,636,022,000 after buying an additional 85,863 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of State Street by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,847,141 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,119,244,000 after buying an additional 222,718 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of State Street by 36.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,955,009 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $867,281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654,101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

About State Street

(Get Rating)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

