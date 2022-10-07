Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Price Target Cut to $31.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 1.56% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on SYF. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $64.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet cut Synchrony Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.93.

Synchrony Financial Price Performance

SYF opened at $31.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $27.22 and a 1 year high of $52.49. The stock has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.55.

Institutional Trading of Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.17. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 22.76%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. Analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYF. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 392.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

