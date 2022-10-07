Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Price Target to $42.00

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 30.11% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TECK. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$57.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$67.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$56.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$62.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teck Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.22.

Teck Resources Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of TECK stock opened at $32.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.44 and a 200-day moving average of $35.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Teck Resources has a 12-month low of $24.72 and a 12-month high of $45.90. The company has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.10.

Institutional Trading of Teck Resources

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.23. Teck Resources had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 23.73%. The company had revenue of $5.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 126.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Teck Resources will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 362,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,068,000 after buying an additional 109,144 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 106.6% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 56,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after buying an additional 29,022 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $165,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,215,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $98,304,000 after buying an additional 824,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 1,133.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 140,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,186,000 after buying an additional 129,185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.01% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

