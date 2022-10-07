Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Vale (NYSE:VALE) Price Target to $19.00

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $20.00 to $19.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 30.94% from the stock’s previous close.

VALE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Clarkson Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vale in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. BNP Paribas lowered Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Vale in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Itaú Unibanco lowered Vale to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vale presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.14.

Vale Stock Down 2.0 %

VALE stock opened at $14.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.62 billion, a PE ratio of 3.56, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.85. Vale has a twelve month low of $11.16 and a twelve month high of $21.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.40.

Institutional Trading of Vale

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.67 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 41.72%. On average, equities analysts predict that Vale will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vale in the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vale by 44.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 4,823 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vale by 319.3% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vale by 60.8% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 79,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 29,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vale by 112.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,509,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $409,985,000 after acquiring an additional 10,873,651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.78% of the company’s stock.

About Vale

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

