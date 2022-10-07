Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) PT Lowered to $15.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $12.75 to $11.75 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Vertiv from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vertiv from a d rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Vertiv from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Vertiv from $12.75 to $11.75 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.55.

VRT opened at $11.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Vertiv has a 52-week low of $7.76 and a 52-week high of $27.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.39. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 395.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.41.

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. Vertiv had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Vertiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Vertiv will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 4.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Hickory Lane Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 0.7% during the first quarter. Hickory Lane Capital Management LP now owns 225,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vertiv by 5.7% during the second quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 29,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its position in shares of Vertiv by 18.6% during the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 10,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management grew its position in shares of Vertiv by 9.3% during the first quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 20,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. 88.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments. It offers AC and DC power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

