Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $34.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

TSE has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Trinseo from $47.00 to $33.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Trinseo from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Trinseo from $34.00 to $22.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Trinseo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Trinseo from $70.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trinseo currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $23.89.

Shares of TSE stock opened at $18.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.39. The company has a market cap of $650.15 million, a P/E ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.43. Trinseo has a 12 month low of $17.88 and a 12 month high of $61.63.

Trinseo ( NYSE:TSE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.23). Trinseo had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 26.89%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Trinseo will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. Trinseo’s payout ratio is presently 18.42%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Cote acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.76 per share, with a total value of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,515.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Cote acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.76 per share, with a total value of $317,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,117 shares in the company, valued at $956,515.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $130,530.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,625,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,765,664.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSE. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 8.0% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 10,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 32.1% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 27,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 6,699 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Trinseo during the first quarter worth $50,000. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 9.7% during the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 274,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,147,000 after purchasing an additional 24,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in Trinseo in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. 97.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trinseo PLC, a materials solutions provider, manufactures and sells plastics and latex binders in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

