AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Price Target Lowered to $10.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $13.00 to $10.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.95% from the stock’s previous close.

AGNC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised AGNC Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.25 to $13.25 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on AGNC Investment from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AGNC Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of AGNC opened at $8.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 1.18. AGNC Investment has a 1 year low of $8.10 and a 1 year high of $16.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $315.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.75 million. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 69.82% and a positive return on equity of 20.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that AGNC Investment will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centiva Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 698.0% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 2,990,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,100,000 after buying an additional 3,490,016 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in AGNC Investment by 28.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,052,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,753 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in AGNC Investment during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,630,000. Equity Investment Corp grew its stake in AGNC Investment by 36.7% in the first quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 4,014,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 117.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,624,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,429,000 after purchasing an additional 876,465 shares during the last quarter. 43.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

