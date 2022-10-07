Citigroup Lowers Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) Price Target to $8.00

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $11.50 to $8.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.77% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TUP. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Tupperware Brands from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd.

Shares of TUP stock opened at $6.91 on Wednesday. Tupperware Brands has a 12-month low of $5.54 and a 12-month high of $24.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.65 and its 200 day moving average is $10.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.23 million, a P/E ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 2.37.

Tupperware Brands ( NYSE:TUP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. Tupperware Brands had a negative net margin of 4.19% and a negative return on equity of 51.15%. The company had revenue of $340.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tupperware Brands will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TUP. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Tupperware Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Tupperware Brands by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Tupperware Brands by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 42,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Tupperware Brands by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 2,417 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Tupperware Brands by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 58,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 3,280 shares during the period. 73.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

