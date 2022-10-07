Citigroup Lowers Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) Price Target to $8.00

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $11.50 to $8.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.77% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TUP. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Tupperware Brands from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd.
Tupperware Brands Trading Down 3.4 %
Shares of TUP stock opened at $6.91 on Wednesday. Tupperware Brands has a 12-month low of $5.54 and a 12-month high of $24.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.65 and its 200 day moving average is $10.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.23 million, a P/E ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 2.37.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TUP. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Tupperware Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Tupperware Brands by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Tupperware Brands by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 42,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Tupperware Brands by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 2,417 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Tupperware Brands by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 58,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 3,280 shares during the period. 73.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Tupperware Brands
Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tupperware Brands (TUP)
