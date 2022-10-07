Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on VZ. Moffett Nathanson cut Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Scotiabank cut Verizon Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.63.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $37.84 on Wednesday. Verizon Communications has a one year low of $37.77 and a one year high of $55.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.33 and its 200 day moving average is $47.57. The stock has a market cap of $158.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Institutional Trading of Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.03). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.6% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 34,171 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 23.6% in the third quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 182,481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,929,000 after buying an additional 34,885 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 18.2% in the third quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 173,776 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,598,000 after buying an additional 26,733 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the third quarter worth approximately $1,633,000. Finally, Martin Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 7.2% in the third quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 136,744 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,192,000 after buying an additional 9,177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.