Morgan Stanley Lowers Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Price Target to $59.00

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $62.00 to $59.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 39.68% from the company’s current price.

WFC has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.32.

WFC opened at $42.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $160.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.13. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $36.54 and a 12 month high of $60.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.58 and a 200 day moving average of $43.87.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 22.52%. The company’s revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at $269,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 17.3% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 628,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,469,000 after buying an additional 92,802 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 153.5% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 760,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,857,000 after buying an additional 460,534 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.2% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,145,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,913,000 after buying an additional 167,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter valued at $154,000. 72.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

