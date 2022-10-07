Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for ALLETE (ALE)

ALLETE (NYSE: ALE) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/3/2022 – ALLETE had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $58.00 to $50.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/1/2022 – ALLETE was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/23/2022 – ALLETE was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

9/16/2022 – ALLETE had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $60.00 to $58.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/15/2022 – ALLETE was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/2/2022 – ALLETE was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/12/2022 – ALLETE was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

ALLETE Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of ALE opened at $49.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.41. ALLETE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.53 and a 1-year high of $68.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.67.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. ALLETE had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $373.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.12 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALLETE Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.82%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALE. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in ALLETE by 421.9% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in ALLETE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ALLETE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ALLETE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in ALLETE by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. 77.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

