Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 746 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in UDR were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of UDR by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of UDR by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of UDR by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 61,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after buying an additional 7,778 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in UDR by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 264,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,187,000 after buying an additional 60,727 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in UDR by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 30,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,389,000 after buying an additional 3,918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on UDR shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised UDR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Mizuho cut shares of UDR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of UDR in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of UDR from $49.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of UDR from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.94.

UDR stock opened at $39.79 on Friday. UDR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.77 and a 12-month high of $61.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a PE ratio of 82.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. UDR’s payout ratio is currently 316.67%.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

