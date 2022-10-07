Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 10,213 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) by 110.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,213 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Equitable were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQH. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Equitable in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Equitable in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Equitable by 8,054.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equitable during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 129.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Equitable news, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 7,300 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total value of $218,051.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,084.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 7,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total value of $218,051.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,429 shares in the company, valued at $640,084.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $900,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,368,116.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 190,472 shares of company stock valued at $5,738,065 over the last 90 days. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EQH has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Equitable from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Equitable from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Equitable from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Equitable from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Equitable from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Equitable currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

EQH stock opened at $28.76 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.42. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.61 and a fifty-two week high of $37.13.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. Research analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.94%.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

