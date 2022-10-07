Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMA. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Comerica by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 2.5% during the second quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 145,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,712,000 after buying an additional 3,628 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Comerica by 2.5% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Comerica in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Comerica by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 6,052 shares during the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CMA shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Comerica from $100.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Comerica to $86.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Comerica from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Comerica from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.26.

In related news, EVP Peter L. Sefzik sold 7,287 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total value of $610,504.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,007 shares in the company, valued at $2,681,546.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMA opened at $74.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Comerica Incorporated has a 52 week low of $70.64 and a 52 week high of $102.09.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.15. Comerica had a net margin of 30.42% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The company had revenue of $829.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.32 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Comerica’s payout ratio is 39.71%.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

