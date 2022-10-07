Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,944 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of New Mountain Finance worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NMFC. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in New Mountain Finance by 0.3% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 403,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in New Mountain Finance by 10.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 333,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,618,000 after buying an additional 30,495 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in New Mountain Finance by 4.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in New Mountain Finance by 2.1% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 629,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,722,000 after acquiring an additional 13,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance in the first quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors own 31.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NMFC opened at $11.80 on Friday. New Mountain Finance Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.09 and a fifty-two week high of $14.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.52.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $73.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.64 million. New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 45.29%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.17%. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.17%.

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in defensive growth industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes and mezzanine securities.

