Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $735,000 Holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 563 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Country Club Bank GFN bought a new position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,917,000. IMC Chicago LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 91.4% in the 1st quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 41,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,831,000 after purchasing an additional 20,036 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 116.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after buying an additional 9,115 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $868,000. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 106.6% during the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 3,869 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:XNTK opened at $100.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.72. SPDR NYSE Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $93.83 and a 12-month high of $177.14.

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

