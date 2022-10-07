Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 3,462 Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) by 19.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,462 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tobam acquired a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on PBA. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.63.

Pembina Pipeline Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE:PBA opened at $31.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.25. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 52-week low of $28.89 and a 52-week high of $42.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.22. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Pembina Pipeline’s revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.166 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.30%. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is 97.55%.

Pembina Pipeline Profile

(Get Rating)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.