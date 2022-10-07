Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) PT Lowered to $40.00

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at Hovde Group to $40.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Hovde Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.03% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MAIN. Raymond James downgraded Main Street Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet cut Main Street Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Main Street Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

NYSE MAIN opened at $33.89 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.53 and its 200-day moving average is $40.10. Main Street Capital has a one year low of $32.68 and a one year high of $47.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $85.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.34 million. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 79.82%. Equities research analysts predict that Main Street Capital will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 0.7% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 4.9% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 0.7% during the second quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 0.9% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 2.9% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. 19.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

