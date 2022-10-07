Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) PT Raised to $51.00

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Piper Sandler to $51.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 55.16% from the company’s current price.

NOG has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com raised Northern Oil and Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Bank of America raised their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. TheStreet raised Northern Oil and Gas from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

Northern Oil and Gas Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOG opened at $32.87 on Wednesday. Northern Oil and Gas has a 1-year low of $17.51 and a 1-year high of $39.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil and Gas ( NYSE:NOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $549.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.05 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOG. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 18,402.8% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,794,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785,067 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,809,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,761,000 after buying an additional 1,282,999 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,301,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,518,000 after buying an additional 742,371 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 118.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,151,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,688,000 after buying an additional 624,541 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the 1st quarter worth $15,673,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

