Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $754,000 Stock Position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,140 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 16,638 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 354.2% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 58,151 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,526,000 after acquiring an additional 45,347 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Exact Sciences by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,775 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after buying an additional 4,093 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 46,288 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after buying an additional 3,028 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 314.8% during the fourth quarter. Seeyond now owns 5,048 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 3,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 74,631 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,809,000 after acquiring an additional 6,803 shares in the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EXAS shares. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Exact Sciences from $81.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen decreased their price target on Exact Sciences from $83.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Exact Sciences to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Exact Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.14.

In other news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 4,608 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $208,005.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,318 shares in the company, valued at $2,722,754.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $36.32 on Friday. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12 month low of $31.62 and a 12 month high of $104.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.94 and its 200 day moving average is $48.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 1.34.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $521.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.75 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 22.07% and a negative net margin of 37.90%. Sell-side analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

