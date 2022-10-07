Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Churchill Downs by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Churchill Downs in the first quarter valued at $204,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Churchill Downs by 222.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,992,000 after purchasing an additional 10,778 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the 1st quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 5,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

Churchill Downs Price Performance

Churchill Downs stock opened at $197.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 3.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $201.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.10. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 1 year low of $172.75 and a 1 year high of $262.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Churchill Downs ( NASDAQ:CHDN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by $0.07. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 78.89%. The business had revenue of $582.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Churchill Downs from $270.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. KeyCorp set a $280.00 target price on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.00.

Churchill Downs Profile

(Get Rating)

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; nine retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.