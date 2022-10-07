Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PCAR. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 280.0% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in PACCAR in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in PACCAR during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 800.0% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at PACCAR

In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,888.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PACCAR Trading Down 1.3 %

PCAR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of PACCAR from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on PACCAR from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen decreased their price objective on PACCAR from $100.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Vertical Research downgraded PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of PACCAR from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PACCAR currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.21.

NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $89.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. PACCAR Inc has a 52-week low of $77.00 and a 52-week high of $97.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.09. The company has a market capitalization of $31.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.86.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $6.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 18.64%. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 21.45%.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

