Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $796,000 Stake in agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,478 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in agilon health were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of agilon health by 772.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of agilon health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of agilon health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of agilon health in the first quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new position in agilon health during the second quarter worth $232,000.

In related news, insider Benjamin Kornitzer sold 5,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total value of $110,564.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,853 shares in the company, valued at $222,377.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other agilon health news, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total value of $1,386,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,099.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Benjamin Kornitzer sold 5,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total transaction of $110,564.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,377.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,444,158 shares of company stock valued at $278,834,638. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on AGL. TheStreet cut shares of agilon health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on agilon health in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on agilon health from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. BTIG Research began coverage on agilon health in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on agilon health in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

AGL opened at $23.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The company has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of -82.64 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.26. agilon health, inc. has a 1 year low of $14.36 and a 1 year high of $28.36.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). agilon health had a negative net margin of 4.99% and a negative return on equity of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $670.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. Research analysts expect that agilon health, inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 238,000 senior members, which included 186,300 medicare advantage members and 51,700 medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries.

