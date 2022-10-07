Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,405 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,283 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Energizer were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Energizer by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 596,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,333,000 after purchasing an additional 77,203 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Energizer during the first quarter worth about $743,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Energizer by 1.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 29,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Energizer by 50.9% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 9,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energizer by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 180,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,558,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. 84.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energizer Price Performance

ENR opened at $25.84 on Friday. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.81 and a 1 year high of $41.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.09, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Energizer Dividend Announcement

Energizer ( NYSE:ENR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). Energizer had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 51.08%. The business had revenue of $728.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $747.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Mark Stephen Lavigne bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.49 per share, for a total transaction of $91,470.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 150,323 shares in the company, valued at $4,583,348.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mark Stephen Lavigne bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.49 per share, for a total transaction of $91,470.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 150,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,583,348.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bill G. Armstrong sold 5,000 shares of Energizer stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $160,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $773,449.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ENR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Energizer from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Energizer from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Energizer from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Energizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.50.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

