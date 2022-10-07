Akumin (AKU) & Its Competitors Critical Analysis

Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU – Get Rating) is one of 45 public companies in the “Medical laboratories” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Akumin to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

25.1% of Akumin shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.5% of shares of all “Medical laboratories” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.0% of shares of all “Medical laboratories” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Akumin and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akumin 2 0 0 0 1.00 Akumin Competitors 136 721 1617 30 2.62

Profitability

Akumin presently has a consensus price target of $0.63, suggesting a potential downside of 67.45%. As a group, “Medical laboratories” companies have a potential upside of 91.77%. Given Akumin’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Akumin has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

This table compares Akumin and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akumin -14.16% -29.00% -3.87% Akumin Competitors -1,501.07% -52.49% -22.23%

Risk & Volatility

Akumin has a beta of -0.49, suggesting that its share price is 149% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Akumin’s competitors have a beta of -1.55, suggesting that their average share price is 255% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Akumin and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Akumin $421.08 million -$43.29 million -1.79 Akumin Competitors $1.04 billion $56.95 million 0.21

Akumin’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Akumin. Akumin is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Akumin competitors beat Akumin on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Akumin Company Profile

Akumin Inc. provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radiology and Oncology. The company offers various medical imaging services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, digital radiography, fluoroscopy, and other diagnostic or interventional radiology procedures through a network of approximately 200 owned and/or operated imaging locations. It provides outpatient radiology, and oncology services and solutions to approximately 1,000 hospitals and health systems across 46 states. Akumin Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Plantation, Florida.

