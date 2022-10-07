Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 10,727 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 43.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,729 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 10,727 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 403.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 453 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Targa Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. 87.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Targa Resources

In other Targa Resources news, insider Regina Gregory sold 6,494 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total transaction of $437,630.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,746,344.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Targa Resources Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TRGP shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Targa Resources from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.83.

Shares of Targa Resources stock opened at $64.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52 week low of $47.57 and a 52 week high of $81.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.91. The company has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.72 and a beta of 2.37.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.55. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is 159.09%.

Targa Resources Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. It engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

Further Reading

