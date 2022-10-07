Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 1,854 Shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 125,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,854 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.58% of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund worth $827,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund during the first quarter worth $1,066,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $698,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 556,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after purchasing an additional 68,915 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 422,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 30,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 107.1% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 43,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.58% of the company’s stock.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of MHF opened at $6.30 on Friday. Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.19 and a 52-week high of $8.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.70.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Announces Dividend

About Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0198 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in intermediate and long-term municipal debt securities issued by state and local governments including U.S.

