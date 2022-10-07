Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank decreased its position in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,864 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 363 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Heartland Financial USA were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Heartland Financial USA in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Heartland Financial USA during the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 24.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,144 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. New Century Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the 4th quarter worth $192,000. Institutional investors own 64.07% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Financial USA Stock Down 3.0 %

HTLF stock opened at $43.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.05. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.27 and a 52-week high of $54.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.45.

Heartland Financial USA Dividend Announcement

Heartland Financial USA ( NASDAQ:HTLF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $177.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.76 million. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 28.71% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is presently 23.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, DA Davidson downgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday.

Insider Buying and Selling at Heartland Financial USA

In related news, CEO Bruce K. Lee purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.90 per share, for a total transaction of $91,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 52,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,409,841.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Robert B. Engel purchased 1,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.01 per share, with a total value of $49,991.22. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,085. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce K. Lee purchased 2,000 shares of Heartland Financial USA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.90 per share, with a total value of $91,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 52,502 shares in the company, valued at $2,409,841.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 4,922 shares of company stock valued at $168,041 in the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

