Amalgamated Bank Purchases New Position in Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR)

Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Paycor HCM by 2.1% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Paycor HCM in the first quarter worth about $29,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Paycor HCM by 31.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Capital LLC raised its position in Paycor HCM by 16.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 14,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the period. 30.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Paycor HCM

In other Paycor HCM news, major shareholder Pride Gp, Inc. sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total value of $135,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Paycor HCM news, major shareholder Pride Gp, Inc. sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total value of $135,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ryan Norman Bergstrom sold 15,000 shares of Paycor HCM stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total transaction of $481,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,399,752.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,016,508 shares of company stock valued at $136,129,454 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Paycor HCM Stock Performance

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PYCR. Citigroup assumed coverage on Paycor HCM in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Paycor HCM from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paycor HCM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.38.

PYCR stock opened at $33.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.41. Paycor HCM, Inc. has a one year low of $20.14 and a one year high of $37.42. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.76 and a beta of 0.42.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Paycor HCM had a negative net margin of 27.86% and a negative return on equity of 2.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share.

Paycor HCM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paycor HCM, Inc provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders. The company's SaaS based people management products include Core HCM and Payroll, a calculation engine that enables real-time changes in payroll processing; Workforce Management, a solution with flexible time entry, overtime calculations, and scheduling capabilities with real-time payroll synchronization; Benefits Administration, a decision support solution to help leaders to streamline and optimize company's benefits administration; Talent Management, an integrated compensation and performance management solution; and Employee Engagement, a solution with interactive learning tools and AI-powered surveys.

Featured Stories

