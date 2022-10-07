Amalgamated Bank Has $245,000 Stake in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its position in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Kforce were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KFRC. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Kforce by 15.2% in the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 207,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,312,000 after buying an additional 27,250 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Kforce by 30.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 14.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kforce by 11.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 69,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,157,000 after purchasing an additional 7,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S&T Bank PA increased its holdings in Kforce by 2.3% in the first quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 111,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares during the period. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kforce Stock Performance

Shares of KFRC stock opened at $59.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 0.99. Kforce Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.34 and a fifty-two week high of $81.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.34.

Kforce Announces Dividend

Kforce ( NASDAQ:KFRC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.11. Kforce had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 44.12%. The business had revenue of $436.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Kforce’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Kforce Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Kforce’s payout ratio is currently 28.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KFRC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Kforce from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Kforce from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th.

Kforce Profile

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

