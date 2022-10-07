Amalgamated Bank Has $249,000 Stock Position in Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY)

Amalgamated Bank cut its holdings in Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,224 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 569 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Chuy’s were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Chuy’s by 171.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,210 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Chuy’s by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,154 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Chuy’s by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,675 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Chuy’s by 23.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,642 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the period. 97.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 13th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Chuy’s in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th.

CHUY stock opened at $24.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $461.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.94. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.64 and a 1 year high of $34.87.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $110.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.07 million. Chuy’s had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. As of December 26, 2021, it operated 96 restaurants in 17 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

