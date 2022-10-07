Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank cut its holdings in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 586 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Schrödinger were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Schrödinger in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 69.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schrödinger during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC purchased a new position in Schrödinger in the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. 65.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Schrödinger news, Director Nancy Thornberry sold 4,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $173,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on SDGR shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Schrödinger from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Schrödinger from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.17.

NASDAQ:SDGR opened at $25.46 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -12.30 and a beta of 1.14. Schrödinger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.71 and a fifty-two week high of $59.87.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.01). Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 26.65% and a negative net margin of 90.62%. The company had revenue of $38.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.49) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

