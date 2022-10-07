Amalgamated Bank Has $256,000 Stock Holdings in American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its stake in shares of American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 757 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in American Vanguard were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in American Vanguard by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 284,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,665,000 after purchasing an additional 30,507 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in American Vanguard by 2.5% in the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 640,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,019,000 after buying an additional 15,522 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its position in American Vanguard by 89.9% during the first quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 274,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,573,000 after acquiring an additional 129,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in American Vanguard by 14.9% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 107,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 13,900 shares during the last quarter. 81.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Vanguard Stock Performance

AVD opened at $20.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $645.49 million, a PE ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.38 and a 200-day moving average of $21.48. American Vanguard Co. has a 52-week low of $13.82 and a 52-week high of $25.99.

American Vanguard Dividend Announcement

American Vanguard ( NYSE:AVD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. American Vanguard had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 4.50%. The firm had revenue of $148.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Vanguard Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Vanguard from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 24th.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Vanguard

In related news, insider Peter Eilers sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $101,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $969,278.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Peter Eilers sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $101,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $969,278.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric G. Wintemute bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.99 per share, with a total value of $49,975.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,082,076 shares in the company, valued at $21,630,699.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

About American Vanguard

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, soil health, plant nutrition, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

