Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank reduced its stake in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 883 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Spirit Airlines were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 169,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,712,000 after acquiring an additional 32,745 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 740,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,171,000 after purchasing an additional 9,548 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 317.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,230,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,890,000 after buying an additional 935,971 shares during the last quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. boosted its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 4,390,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,934,000 after buying an additional 1,430,846 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Spirit Airlines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 68.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen reduced their price target on Spirit Airlines to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research report on Friday, September 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Cowen cut Spirit Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Spirit Airlines Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of Spirit Airlines stock opened at $19.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.92 and a 12-month high of $28.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.84 and its 200-day moving average is $23.23.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 7.53% and a negative return on equity of 17.25%. Equities analysts anticipate that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Spirit Airlines Profile

(Get Rating)

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 85 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a fleet of 173 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. It sells tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

