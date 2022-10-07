Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank decreased its position in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Avangrid by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,367,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $344,338,000 after buying an additional 138,243 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Avangrid by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,548,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,357,000 after acquiring an additional 119,518 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Avangrid by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,543,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,795,000 after acquiring an additional 241,016 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 669,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,375,000 after acquiring an additional 151,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Avangrid by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 543,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,418,000 after purchasing an additional 53,498 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

Avangrid Stock Performance

Shares of Avangrid stock opened at $41.01 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.99. The company has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.42. Avangrid, Inc. has a one year low of $40.94 and a one year high of $53.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Avangrid Announces Dividend

Avangrid ( NYSE:AGR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. Avangrid had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 4.65%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AGR. TheStreet raised Avangrid from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on Avangrid in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on Avangrid from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Avangrid from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Avangrid from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avangrid has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

