Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Shares Purchased by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Allegro MicroSystems were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 4.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,152,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,924,000 after buying an additional 170,171 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,029,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,450,000 after purchasing an additional 632,036 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,893,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,585,000 after purchasing an additional 299,504 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 0.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,394,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,008,000 after purchasing an additional 14,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 8.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,954,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,507,000 after buying an additional 149,498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

ALGM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Allegro MicroSystems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGM opened at $23.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.98 and a beta of 1.62. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.20 and a twelve month high of $38.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $217.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.63 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs; and photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

