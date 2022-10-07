Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Price Target Cut to $348.00

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $350.00 to $348.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 29.11% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on COO. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Cooper Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cooper Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $405.75.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Cooper Companies Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE COO opened at $269.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $303.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $333.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.16. Cooper Companies has a 52-week low of $262.91 and a 52-week high of $435.79.

Institutional Trading of Cooper Companies

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The medical device company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $843.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $830.22 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.41 EPS. Analysts expect that Cooper Companies will post 12.78 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COO. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its position in Cooper Companies by 31.2% during the second quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,055,306 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $643,557,000 after acquiring an additional 489,118 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Cooper Companies during the second quarter worth $71,486,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Cooper Companies by 24.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,089,699 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $455,046,000 after acquiring an additional 212,257 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 92.6% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 349,100 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $109,310,000 after purchasing an additional 167,875 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 17.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,120,044 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $467,719,000 after purchasing an additional 165,647 shares during the period. 97.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.